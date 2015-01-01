Abstract

The primary objective of this study is to discover traffic exposure variables from some new data sources and explore how these new data sources and their combination affects the performance of zone-level crash models. Seven types of check-in activities and five types of taxi trips are inferred from Twitter and taxi GPS records, respectively. Then, Bayesian spatial models are employed to conduct zone-level traffic crash analysis. The results suggest that some specific check-in activities and inferred taxi trips are closely related with zone-level crash counts, and thereby confirms the benefits of incorporating new data sources into zone-level crash models. The comparative analyses further indicate that twitter check-in activities perform better than inferred taxi trips as a proxy for traffic exposures on spatial analyses of traffic crashes, and detailed trip purpose information hidden in new data sources greatly benefit zone-level crash models than simply aggregating location points in each zone. The results of this study reveal that each big data source has its prominent coverage of user groups and spatial areas, and their combination can serve as effective supplementary information to traditional exposure variables to improve the performance of zone-level crash models and better reveal the spatial impacts of human activities on traffic crashes. The findings of this study can help transportation authority develop more targeted traffic demand adjustment strategies to effectively reduce zone-level crash risks.

