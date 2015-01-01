Abstract

It is crucial for drivers to conduct rapid and effective risk perception and response processes when faced with hazardous driving situations. The low pressure and oxygen environment in the plateau results in a greater workload of drivers, contributing to a significant decline in perception and response ability. This study proposes a graph construction approach to model drivers' hazard response modes (HRMs) in plateau areas. A total of 31 drivers (23 males) aged 21 to 55 years (M [age] = 28.0 years, M [driving experience] = 6.5 years) were recruited to participate in four hazard perception experiments using a UC-WIN/ROAD driving simulator. The experiments were successively conducted in five cities with different altitudes, including Nanjing (50 m), Nyingchi (2,995 m), Lhasa (3,650 m), Nagqu (4,460 m), and Yanghu Scenic Spot (4,998 m). Then, according to the graph construction approach, four HRMs for drivers were extracted. In addition, two series of generalized linear models were proposed to analyze the relationships between the perception reaction time (PRT), HRM, altitude, age, acclimation period, gender, and driving experience. The effects of significant variables, including scenario types, altitude, acclimation period, driving experience, and gender, were used in the construction of HRM and risk perception ability of plateau drivers. These results showed that constructing HRMs to model the driving styles of plateau drivers is feasible and effective, enabling future driving assistance systems to be better customized for drivers in such a particular condition.

Language: en