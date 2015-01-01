Abstract

Microscopic traffic simulation is often used in conjunction with vehicle dynamics simulation to test cooperative or perception-based driver assistance functions. On the other hand, visualization and the interaction of a large number of swarm vehicles is computationally burdensome, limiting the size of scenarios. To remedy this problem, this paper introduces a mesoscopic traffic model, namely the extension of the shockwave profile model to road networks, that handles traffic as continuous flows of vehicles. Adopting the idea of level of detail from computer graphics, the modeling of swarm vehicles is carried out in less detail farther away from the EGO vehicle. These levels are defined using the classical (macroscopic, mesoscopic, and microscopic) categorization of traffic modeling. The macroscopic traffic model is responsible for the traffic demand and traffic assignment. The proposed mesoscopic model is capable of capturing the fluctuating nature of traffic on lane level. Closer to the EGO vehicle microscopic traffic simulation is employed while the EGO vehicle is modeled in full-detail including vehicle dynamics too. The 3D rendering of the simulation is performed by the vehicle dynamics simulator. The challenge in the proposed methodology is transitioning between the mesoscopic and the microscopic models, i.e., selecting the boundary and spawning/destroying vehicle agents. The paper addresses this challenge with a linear (w.r.t. the vehicle number) time complexity algorithm. Practically, a dynamic downscaling of the microscopic simulation to mesoscopic level is realized outside the vicinity of the EGO vehicle. The proposed methodology is generic, and can be adapted to most existing vehicle dynamics and microscopic traffic simulator software. The solution is tested with SUMO as microsimulation and Carla as vehicle dynamics simulation through a simple path following test case in two scenarios: a congested residential area and a complex scenario with both a highway section and an urban area. Simulation results suggest that the simulation performance could be improved by 200-500% while retaining modeling accuracy, compared to the case when only microscopic simulation is used.

Language: en