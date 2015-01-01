SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Padrón JD, Hernández-Orallo E, Calafate CT, Soler D, Cano JC, Manzoni P. Simulat. Model. Pract. Theor. 2023; 125: e102742.

10.1016/j.simpat.2023.102742

unavailable

As we gradually move towards smarter cities, having greater control of the traffic in the city becomes of utmost importance. In addition, to efficiently manage such traffic, it is critical to be able to predict the impact of different traffic policies, and potential changes to the city road systems structure. To this end, accurate traffic simulation models must be derived that can help in this task. This paper presents a tool that aims to improve the representativeness of traffic simulations by generating realistic Origin-Destination (OD) traffic matrices. In particular, we focus on cities whose source of traffic information are the induction loop detectors deployed through the different streets and avenues of the city. By comparing against the widely used DFROUTER tool, part of the SUMO open-source traffic simulation package, we show how we are able to improve the traffic model accuracy significantly. Specifically, we achieved more realistic route lengths and a better distribution of traffic sources and destinations.


DFROUTER; Induction loop detectors; OD traffic matrix; Traffic modeling

