Kilroy E. Duke Law J. 2024; 73: 1295-1337.

In 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act ("PLCAA") put a stop to most civil litigation against the firearms industry. In the nineteen years since, victims of gun violence have attempted to bring claims against members of the firearms industry, with varying degrees of success, using an exception to PLCAA known as the predicate exception. Recently, states have begun to pass legislation creating a right of action for plaintiffs to take advantage of the predicate exception. Whether the new legislation will be successful, however, remains to be seen.


