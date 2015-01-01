Abstract

A study was conducted on the explosion overpressure and flame propagation law of magnesium-aluminum (Mg-Al) alloy powder, and the suppression mechanism of sodium chloride (NaCl) on the explosion of magnesium-aluminum alloy powder was explored. Adding NaCl powder can effectively reduce the explosion pressure, flame front position, and flame propagation speed. The higher the amount of NaCl powder added, the lower the explosion pressure of magnesium-aluminum alloy powder, the slower the flame propagation speed, and the lower the flame brightness. NaCl adsorbed on Mg-Al alloy powder isolated heat transfer and played a cooling role. The Cl(-) produced by NaCl decomposition will react with the free radicals H(+) and OH(-) in the reaction system, which will reduce the concentration of H(+) and OH(-) in the combustion process and hinder the propagation and expansion of the flame. The research results provide theoretical guidance for the explosion prevention of Mg-Al alloy powder and the preparation of a physical-chemical compound explosion suppressor in the later stage.

Language: en