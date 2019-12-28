Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assessment of extrapulmonary comorbidities is essential in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Deterioration of balance and increasing fear of falling are two of the most significant extrapulmonary manifestations. Although pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) is well-known and effective for COPD patients, there is a need for alternative treatments to enhance balance and alleviate concerns about falling. This study aimed to investigate the effect of Body Awareness Therapy (BAT), in addition to the PR program, on balance and fear of falling in patients with COPD.



METHODS: Forty-three patients were randomized into two groups: the BAT + PR group (BAT: once a week, 60 min + PR: 30 min, seven days of the week) or the PR group (PR: 30 min, seven days of the week) for eight weeks. Primary (balance, fear of falling) and secondary (dyspnea, muscle strength, functional capacity) outcomes were assessed at two different times: the baseline and end of the eight weeks.



RESULTS: Significant improvements were found in dynamic balance (reaction time η(2) = 0.777, movement velocity η(2) = 0.789, endpoint excursion η(2) = 0.687, maximal excursion η(2) = 0.887), static balance on firm ground (eyes opened η(2) = 0.679, eyes closed η(2) = 0.705), dyspnea (η(2) = 0.546), muscle strength (η(2) = 0.803), and functional capacity (η(2) = 0.859) of the BAT + PR group (p < 0.05 for all). The improvement in fear of falling was significantly greater in the BAT + PR group than in the PR group (p < 0.001, η(2) = 0.331).



CONCLUSION: The BAT method added to PR was more effective than PR alone in improving balance and reducing the fear of falling in COPD patients. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This randomized controlled study was registered at clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04212676 , Registered 28 December 2019.

