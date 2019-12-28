|
Karaca S, Yildiz Özer A, Karakurt S, Polat MG. Biopsychosoc. Med. 2024; 18(1): e6.
38409129
BACKGROUND: Assessment of extrapulmonary comorbidities is essential in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Deterioration of balance and increasing fear of falling are two of the most significant extrapulmonary manifestations. Although pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) is well-known and effective for COPD patients, there is a need for alternative treatments to enhance balance and alleviate concerns about falling. This study aimed to investigate the effect of Body Awareness Therapy (BAT), in addition to the PR program, on balance and fear of falling in patients with COPD.
Language: en
Balance; Body awareness therapy; Copd; Fear of falling