Bai S, Asarnow JR, Babeva KN, Irwin MR. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(2): e51.
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
38406835
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 12- to 17-year-old adolescents in the USA. Research on biological mechanisms contributing to self-harm risk that could be targeted in treatment could help to prevent suicide and self-harm episodes. AIMS: We aimed to evaluate whether markers of inflammation, interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP), predict self-harm over 3 months within a sample selected for elevated suicide/self-harm risk at project entry.
Language: en
C-reactive protein; inflammation; interleukin-6; Non-suicidal self-injury; self-harm