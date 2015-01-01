Abstract

BACKGROUND: Monitoring self-reported suicide attempts (SA) with nationally representative surveys is important to initiate suicide prevention strategies. The aim of the study was to assess the prevalence of SA and compare deliberate self-harm, (DSH), mental health, drug misuse and traumas between SA and non-suicide attempters (NSA).



METHODS: In this cross-sectional survey of a representative sample (N=1757) of the Norwegian population, we compared people with self-reported SA (n=54) to NSA (n=1703) regarding sociodemographic data, mental health problems, drug misuse and exposure to trauma.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SA was 3.1 %. There was a higher proportion of welfare recipients and more deliberate self-harm, mental health problems, drug misuse and traumas in the SA group compared to NSA.



CONCLUSION: This national study confirms the association between suicide attempt and deliberate self-harm, mental health problems, drug misuse and traumas.

Language: en