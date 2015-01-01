|
Citation
Grimholt TK, Bonsaksen T, Heir T, Schou Bredal I, Skogstad L, Ekeberg. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e164.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38408936
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Monitoring self-reported suicide attempts (SA) with nationally representative surveys is important to initiate suicide prevention strategies. The aim of the study was to assess the prevalence of SA and compare deliberate self-harm, (DSH), mental health, drug misuse and traumas between SA and non-suicide attempters (NSA).
Language: en
Keywords
Attempted suicide; Deliberate self-harm; Drug misuse; Mental health; Survey; Trauma