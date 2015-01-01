Abstract

Suicide is a major concern for health, and depression is an established proximal risk factor for suicide. This study aimed to investigate white matter features associated with suicide. We constructed white matter structural networks by deterministic tractography via diffusion tensor imaging in 51 healthy controls, 47 depressed patients without suicide plans or attempts and 56 depressed patients with suicide plans or attempts. Then, graph theory analysis was used to measure global and nodal network properties. We found that local efficiency was decreased and path length was increased in suicidal depressed patients compared to healthy controls and non-suicidal depressed patients; moreover, the clustering coefficient was decreased in depressed patients compared to healthy controls; and the global efficiency and normalized characteristic path length was increased in suicidal depressed patients compared to healthy controls. Similarly, compared with those in non-suicidal depressed patients, nodal efficiency in the thalamus, caudate, medial orbitofrontal cortex, hippocampus, olfactory cortex, supplementary motor area and Rolandic operculum was decreased. In summary, compared with those of non-suicidal depressed patients, the structural connectome of suicidal depressed patients exhibited weakened integration and segregation and decreased nodal efficiency in the fronto-limbic-basal ganglia-thalamic circuitry. These alterations in the structural networks of depressed suicidal brains provide insights into the underlying neurobiology of brain features associated with suicide.

