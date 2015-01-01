Abstract

Alligator bites in humans present a significant concern for public safety in the southern United States, especially in states like Florida with substantial alligator populations. Although these reptiles play a vital role in the local ecology, encounters with humans can lead to severe injuries and even fatalities. A case report is presented of a 58-year-old male who suffered an alligator bite while attempting to take a selfie with the reptile during a hunting trip in rural Florida. The patient's injuries included multiple lacerations on the dorsum of his right hand. Despite the incident, the patient hesitated in seeking medical attention due to a lack of insurance, emphasizing the need for public awareness of alligator bite management. The discussion highlights the potential complications of alligator bites, including hemorrhage and infection, as well as the importance of appropriate medical treatment, including wound irrigation, debridement, and antibiotic therapy. Moreover, preventive strategies are discussed, such as maintaining a safe distance from alligators and refraining from feeding them, to ensure coexistence between humans and these reptiles in their natural habitats. As knowledge of alligator bites remains limited, this case report contributes valuable information to promote public safety and guide future research in this area.

Language: en