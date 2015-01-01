Abstract

Carbon monoxide poisoning (COP) is a common cause of death due to poisoning. After COP, a significant number of patients may develop a distinct type of neurological dysfunction called delayed neurological sequel (DNS). Recently, we came across a disaster of COP cases after a fire in a shared accommodation. The hostel was overcrowded and had a faulty air-conditioning/exhaust system. A total of five patients with loss of consciousness and shock were brought to us. They were diagnosed with acute COP based on their history of exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) and elevated carboxyhemoglobin levels in blood gas measurements. All patients were intubated and mechanically ventilated. Standard intensive care management was given to them, which included oxygenation, sedation, fluid resuscitation, and vasopressors. Their carboxyhemoglobin was rapidly reversed with normobaric oxygen therapy (NBO(2)). Three patients showed good response and neurological recovery after NBO(2).( )Unfortunately, two patients developed DNS. DNS is a neuropsychological condition that may have cognitive, psychiatric, vestibulocochlear, motor, sensory, or diffuse demyelinating effects after COP. DNS is diagnosed in patients with a typical history of exposure to CO and a constellation of signs and symptoms. Neuroimaging, specifically magnetic resonance imaging of the brain with gadolinium contrast, is the method of choice for diagnosis. Treatment of DNS after COP begins with anticipation. All patients should receive appropriate oxygen therapy to bring down carboxyhemoglobin as soon as possible. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO(2)) for the treatment of COP and prevention of DNS is still debatable. In the available medical literature, there are conflicting recommendations regarding the use of HBO(2) in COP/DNS. Moreover, apart from a lack of consensus, there is also a lack of clarity about optimum timing, duration, atmospheric pressure, and number of sessions of HBO(2) in preventing DNS after COP. The development of DNS after COP is not directly responsible for mortality, but recovery sometimes takes a long time, which can contribute to increased morbidity and costs of treatment.

