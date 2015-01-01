Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents and musculoskeletal injuries represent a major cause of morbidity and mortality in Costa Rica. To inform capacity building efforts, we conducted a survey study of hand and upper extremity (UE) fellowship-trained surgeons in Costa Rica to evaluate the epidemiology, complications, and challenges in care of UE trauma.



METHODS: Aiming to capture all hand and UE trained surgeons in Costa Rica, we compiled a list of nine surgeons and sent a survey in Spanish using Qualtrics. Assessment questions were developed to understand the burden, complications, practice patterns, challenges, and capacity associated with care of UE trauma. Questions were designed to focus on opportunities for future investigation. Questions were translated and adapted by two bilingual speakers. Data were reported descriptively and open-ended responses were analyzed using content analysis.



RESULTS: Nine (100%) surgeons completed the survey. Distal radius fractures, hand and finger fractures, and tendon injuries are the most frequently noted conditions. Stiffness and infection are the most common complications. About 29% of patients are unable to get necessary therapy and 13% do not return for follow-up care with monetary, distance, and transportation limitations being the greatest challenges.



CONCLUSIONS: The burden of UE trauma in Costa Rica is high. Identifying common conditions, complications, challenges, and capacity allows for a tailored approach to partnership and capacity building (e.g. directing capacity building and/or research infrastructure toward distal radius fractures). These insights represent opportunities to inform community-driven care improvement and research initiatives, such as Delphi consensus approaches to identify priorities or the development of outcome measurement systems.

