Majed L, Ibrahim R, Lock MJ, Jabbour G. Front. Physiol. 2024; 15: e1357172.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38405123
Walking is the most accessible and common type of physical activity. Exercising at one's self-selected intensity could provide long-term benefits as compared to following prescribed intensities. The aim of this study was to simultaneously examine metabolic, perceptual, spatiotemporal and stability parameters at an absolute 3 km·h(-1) speed range around the individual preferred walking speed (PWS). Thirty-four young sedentary adults (18 women) volunteered to walk at seven speeds relative to their PWS in 3-min trials interspaced with 3-min rest intervals.
energy expenditure; exercise; fuel oxidation; gait; perceived exertion; self-selected intensity; stability; stride parameters