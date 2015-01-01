Abstract

Opioids are a class of drugs that are commonly used to manage pain due to their analgesic and sedative effects. However, the high consumption of opioids in the community has led to an increase in the incidence of overdoses and poisonings caused by various types of these drugs, whether intentional or unintentional. Therefore, comprehending the epidemiological features of patients experiencing opioid poisoning is crucial. We decided to investigate various epidemiological aspects of patients with opioid poisoning in the Mazandaran province, located in northern Iran, during the period of 2020 to 2021. The present investigation was conducted as a descriptive cross-sectional study, wherein we collected data on patients registered in the Mazandaran Registry Center of Opioid Poisoning (MRCOP) who had a history of using any kind of opioid. We collected information on various parameters, including patient demographics, the type of opioid consumed, the mode of consumption, and clinical outcomes. A total of 240 patients were initially registered at the registry center. However, 17 cases were excluded with personal consent, and eventually, a total of 223 patients were included in the investigation. The majority of the patients 70.9% (n = 158) were male, and the average age was 34.4 ± 16.55 years. The most common cause of poisoning reported in our study was intentional, which was mainly due to a suicide attempt. Furthermore, the most prevalent type of opioid consumed was methadone. The most frequently observed symptoms of poisoning among the patients were drowsiness, a decreased level of consciousness, and reduced arterial oxygen saturation levels. Based on the results of our study, several factors were found to be significant in methadone poisoning, including addiction, age, gender, suicide attempt, and a history of psychiatric disorder. These findings highlight the need for public education and awareness campaigns on the risks associated with opioid use, particularly methadone.

Language: en