Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses are pivotal in averting patient falls through their assessment of cues presented by patients and their environments, rendering clinical judgments regarding the risk of falling, and implementing tailored interventions. Despite the intricate cognitive processes entailed in nurses' judgment, no prior studies have explored their approach to assessing the risk of falling.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine how nurses judge the risk of falling among patients with different conditions, whether there are differences in the importance of risk factors as judged by nurses, how they justify their judgments, and what attributes of the nurses influence their judgments.



DESIGN: A mixed method approach using the Q Methodology was employed. SETTING(S): Three public and private hospitals in Japan. PARTICIPANTS: Eighteen nurses participated in the study.



METHODS: Participants were tasked with ranking 36 patient scenarios, each featuring a distinct set of fall risk factors. Subsequently, post-sorting interviews were conducted to gather insights into their typical approach to assessing fall risk and the rationale behind their ranking decisions. A by-person principal component factor extraction was employed to examine differences in the rankings of the scenarios. The interview data were analyzed descriptively to elucidate the reasons behind these discrepancies.



RESULTS: Nurses engage in complex cognitive manipulations when evaluating the risk of patient falls, drawing extensively from their wealth of experience while utilizing assessment tools to support their judgments. In essence, nurses identify patients' tendency to act alone without calling a nurse, impaired gait and cognition, sedative use, drains, and limited information sharing among healthcare professionals as key fall risks. In addition, nurses vary in the importance they attribute to certain risk factors, leading to the discrimination of three distinct judgment profiles. One group of nurses judges patients with cognitive impairment and acting alone as high risk. Another group of nurses considers patients with unstable gait and acting alone as high risk. The last group of nurses sees patients wearing slippers as high risk. The post-sorting interviews revealed that their judgments are closely related to the healthcare context and patient population.



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses operate within diverse contexts, wherein they interact with patients of varying characteristics, collaborate with professionals from diverse disciplines, and have access to varying levels of human and physical resources. This nuanced understanding empowers the formulation of judgments that are finely attuned to the specific context at hand. STUDY REGISTRATION: Not registered.

Language: en