Abstract

As the aging population increases globally, health-related issues caused by frailty are gradually coming to light and have become a global health priority. Frailty leads to a significantly increased risk of falls, incapacitation, and death. Early screening leads to better prevention and management of frailty, increasing the possibility of reversing it. Developing assessment tools by incorporating disease states of older adults using effective interventions has become the most effective approach for preventing and controlling frailty. The most direct and effective tool for evaluating debilitating conditions is a frailty screening tool, but because there is no globally recognized gold standard, every country has its own scale for national use. The diversity and usefulness of the frailty screening tool has become a hot topic worldwide. In this article, we reviewed the frailty screening tool published worldwide from January 2001 to June 2023. We focused on several commonly used frailty screening tools. A systematic search was conducted using PubMed database, and the commonly used frailty screening tools were found to be translated and validated in many countries. Disease-specific scales were also selected to fit the disease. Each of the current frailty screening tools are used in different clinical situations, and therefore, the clinical practice applications of these frailty screening tools are summarized graphically to provide the most intuitive screening and reference for clinical practitioners. The frailty screening tools were categorized as (ⅰ) Global Frailty Screening Tools in Common; (ⅱ) Frailty Screening Tools in various countries; (ⅲ) Frailty Screening Tools for various diseases. As science and technology continue to advance, electronic frailty assessment tools have been developed and utilized. In the context of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), electronic frailty assessment tools played an important role. This review compares the currently used frailty screenings tools, with a view to enable quick selection of the appropriate scale. However, further improvement and justification of each tool is needed to guide clinical practitioners to make better decisions.

