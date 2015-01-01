Abstract

Self-immolation, a form of self-harm involving setting oneself on fire, is associated with high mortality, morbidity, and healthcare burden. This study aimed to characterize potential clinical correlates and predisposing factors for self-immolation based on burn severity using Total Body Surface Area (TBSA) percentage scoring. Additional objectives included identifying motivational elements, associated risk factors, and clinical characteristics to optimize patient care and reduce future self-immolation incidents. A retrospective review of admissions to the Arizona Burn Center from July 2015 to August 2022 identified 103 self-immolation patients for the study. Burn severity was categorized as mild to moderate (TBSA < 20%) or severe (TBSA ≥ 20%) based on TBSA. This study population had a mortality rate of 21%. Positive urine drug screens were found in 44% of subjects, and 63% having chronic substance use, with methamphetamine (37%) and alcohol (30%) being the most prevalent. Underlying psychiatric illnesses were present in 83% of patients. Suicidal intent strongly predicted severe burns (p < 0.001) among the 68 severe burn cases identified. In conclusion, this study emphasizes that the presence of suicidal intent among self-immolation patients significantly correlates with burn severity. These findings highlight the importance of involving psychiatric services early in patient care to improve outcomes and reduce the recurrence of self-immolation acts.

