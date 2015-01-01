|
Citation
Gray SE, Carter M, Harper A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 37(1): e12448.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38403988
Abstract
PROBLEM: The adolescent years are a formative time when rapid hormonal and physical changes stimulate the developing mind. Exposure to poverty, abuse, violence, and lack of peer and social support causes an increase in vulnerability to the development of mental health problems. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated symptoms of depression and anxiety. Regardless of the risk factors, anxiety and depression continue to be significant health problems, affecting thousands of adolescents yearly in the United States. The first-line treatment recommendation for managing anxiety and depression symptoms is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). However, access to a provider for CBT treatment is not always an option for many reasons.
Language: en
Keywords
*Cognitive Behavioral Therapy/methods; *Pandemics; Adolescent; adolescents; anxiety; Anxiety Disorders/therapy; Anxiety/therapy; cognitive behavioral therapy; depression; Humans; mental health; Mental Health