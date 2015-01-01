|
Citation
|
Zhen-Duan J, Núñez M, Solomon MB, Geracioti T, Jacquez F. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2023; 32(11): 3568-3580.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38404361
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The biobehavioral correlates of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) among Latinx youth have been strikingly understudied. The purpose of this study was to 1) examine the effects of T-ACEs (e.g., maltreatment, family dysfunction) and E-ACEs (e.g., family deportation, community violence) in alcohol use, 2) test whether social support moderated these associations and 3) explore whether ACEs and alcohol use were related via adrenocortical hormones (i.e., cortisol, dehydroepiandrosterone [DHEA]). A total of 100 Latinx youth, between the ages of 13 and 19, participated in this study (53% female). Community samples of United States (U.S.)-born (N = 54) and immigrant Latinx (N = 46) youth provided morning saliva samples and completed self-report questionnaires.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adverse childhood experiences; alcohol; cortisol; DHEA; Latinx; youth