Citation
Polhill SE, Lape EC, Deyo AG, Smit T, Zvolensky MJ, Zale EL, Ditre JW. J. Dual Diagn. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38408374
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Evidence suggests that pain intensity may be indirectly linked to hazardous drinking and PTSD symptom severity via pain-related anxiety. The goal of this analysis was to test the hypotheses in a population with PTSD symptoms that pain intensity would be positively and indirectly associated with hazardous drinking, alcohol dependence, alcohol-related problems, and PTSD symptom severity via pain-related anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; pain; pain-related anxiety; PTSD; substance use; trauma