SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Polhill SE, Lape EC, Deyo AG, Smit T, Zvolensky MJ, Zale EL, Ditre JW. J. Dual Diagn. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15504263.2024.2319034

PMID

38408374

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evidence suggests that pain intensity may be indirectly linked to hazardous drinking and PTSD symptom severity via pain-related anxiety. The goal of this analysis was to test the hypotheses in a population with PTSD symptoms that pain intensity would be positively and indirectly associated with hazardous drinking, alcohol dependence, alcohol-related problems, and PTSD symptom severity via pain-related anxiety.

METHODS: Heavy drinkers with probable PTSD were recruited via Qualtrics panels (N = 371, 53% Female, M(age) = 39.68, SD = 10.86). Linear regression and conditional process models were conducted to examine indirect associations between pain intensity and primary outcomes via pain-related anxiety.

RESULTS: Pain intensity was found to be indirectly associated with hazardous drinking, alcohol dependence, alcohol-related problems, and PTSD symptom severity via greater pain-related anxiety.

CONCLUSION: These initial findings suggest that pain-related anxiety may play an important role in relations between the experience of pain and hazardous patterns of alcohol consumption among individuals with probable PTSD. Future research is needed to determine the temporal nature of these associations and to examine the potential utility of treatments that address pain-related anxiety in the context of comorbid pain, PTSD, and hazardous drinking.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; pain; pain-related anxiety; PTSD; substance use; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print