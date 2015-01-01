|
Citation
|
Nair A, Dsouza D, Kumar ARP. J. Indian Assoc. Pediatr. Surg. 2024; 29(1): 62-63.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, Publisher MedKnow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38405239
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Partial penile amputation in the pediatric age group is an emergency and occurs mainly due to iatrogenic trauma or road traffic accidents. Such lesions are incapacitating and have a devastating psychological impact. We present the case of a 16-year-old boy who presented with an accidental, near-total penile amputation, and highlight our management plan as a favorable one.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Paediatric; partial penile amputation; penile trauma