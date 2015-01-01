SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nair A, Dsouza D, Kumar ARP. J. Indian Assoc. Pediatr. Surg. 2024; 29(1): 62-63.

(Copyright © 2024, Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, Publisher MedKnow Publications)

10.4103/jiaps.jiaps_137_23

38405239

PMC10883181

Partial penile amputation in the pediatric age group is an emergency and occurs mainly due to iatrogenic trauma or road traffic accidents. Such lesions are incapacitating and have a devastating psychological impact. We present the case of a 16-year-old boy who presented with an accidental, near-total penile amputation, and highlight our management plan as a favorable one.


Paediatric; partial penile amputation; penile trauma

