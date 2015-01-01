|
Citation
Gomes D, Eagle SR, Mehmel BM, Albrecht TJ, Versace AL, Lima Santos JP, Trbovich AM, Stiffler R, Martinez L, Holland CL, Zynda AJ, Collins MW, Kontos AP. J. Neurotrauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
38407975
Abstract
Concussion often results in psychological symptoms, including anxiety. Post-concussion anxiety has been well-documented, although much of this research has focused on collegiate athletes. The purpose of this study was to compare 1) anxiety symptoms in concussed and healthy controls over time, and 2) to explore sex differences in post-concussion anxiety within the context of pubertal development. Participants (N=126, mean age = 15.1 years old), including concussed (n=86) and healthy adolescents (n=40), completed the Pubertal Development Scale (PDS) and the Screen for Child Anxiety and Related Disorders (SCARED-C). The concussed groups completed SCARED-C at three visits (<10 days, 4 weeks, 3 months).
Language: en
Keywords
HEAD TRAUMA; NEUROPSYCHOLOGY; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY; RECOVERY; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY