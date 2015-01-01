Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore new parents' experiences with web-based videoconferencing as a mechanism of offering postpartum virtual support groups. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: Virtual support sessions and individual interviews were conducted to explore participants' experiences with virtual postpartum groups.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven parents participated in seven virtual support sessions and 19 participated in individual interviews. Participant narratives centered on perceptions of safety when engaging in virtual support groups. Tools within the virtual space (camera; mute) created a relational paradox which provided safeguards but also hindered the building of trust. Participants described negotiating the fear of harm and judgment within virtual spaces alongside feelings of security in connecting from the safety of their homes.



CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: The virtual environment provides a forum for new parents to access information and support and an avenue for engagement with maternal child nurses and care providers. Awareness of how parents perceive safety in the virtual environment is an important part of facilitating and structuring parent groups on videoconferencing platforms. Nurses should be familiar with videoconferencing technology and be able to guide parents. Experience facilitating virtual groups to ensure safety and security while providing needed support is a valuable nursing skill.

