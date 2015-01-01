Abstract

Prognosis after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is difficult to assess using structural images. Functional connectivity provided by functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) may explain the mechanism of differential prognosis. We report here two cases of carbon monoxide poisoning with simultaneous coma. They were nearly normal on days 7-8, but diagnosed with delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) with cognitive and motor impairments on days 22-29. Similar Methylprednisolone pulse therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy were given to them. The movement disorder of case 1 improved slightly during the recovery stage, while the movement disorder of case 2 worsened significantly. In case 1, the function of supplementary motor area decreased first and then increased, and the function of pallidum increased first and then decreased. Case 2 showed a reduction in the supplementary motor area and small changes in the pallidum after DNS, but both were reduced during recovery stage. The cognitive ability of case 1 remained poor, while that of case 2 improved during the recovery stage. FMRI showed damage to the right and bilateral hippocampus in case 1 and partial damage to the left hippocampus in case 2. Taken together, fMRI can be a useful method to study functional connectivity abnormalities corresponding to different prognoses.

Language: en