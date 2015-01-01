Abstract

SIGNIFICANCE: Photosensitivity is common after mild traumatic brain injury. However, this study demonstrates that photosensitivity is also impacted by common comorbidities that often occur with mild traumatic brain injury. Understanding how physical and psychological traumas impact photosensitivity can help improve provider care to trauma survivors and guide novel therapeutic interventions.



PURPOSE: This study aimed to characterize the association between mild traumatic brain injury and common comorbidities on photosensitivity in post-9/11 veterans.



METHODS: Existing data from the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders cohort study were analyzed including traumatic brain injury history and post-traumatic stress disorder clinical diagnostic interviews; sleep quality, anxiety, and depression symptoms self-report questionnaires; and photosensitivity severity self-report from the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory. Analysis of covariance and multiple ordinal regression models were used to assess associations between mild traumatic brain injury and common comorbidities with photosensitivity severity.



RESULTS: Six hundred forty-one post-9/11 veterans were included in this study. An initial analysis showed that both mild traumatic brain injury and current post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis were independently associated with higher photosensitivity ratings compared with veterans without either condition, with no interaction observed between these two conditions.



RESULTS of the ordinal regression models demonstrated positive associations between degree of photosensitivity and the number of mild traumatic brain injuries during military service and current post-traumatic stress disorder symptom severity, particularly hyperarousal symptoms, even when controlling for other factors. In addition, the degree of sleep disturbances and current anxiety symptoms were both positively associated with photosensitivity ratings, whereas depression symptoms, age, and sex were not.



CONCLUSIONS: Repetitive mild traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and sleep disturbances were all found to significantly impact photosensitivity severity and are therefore important clinical factors that eye care providers should consider when managing veterans with a history of deployment-related trauma reporting photosensitivity symptoms.

Language: en