Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the rapid urbanization in many countries, more attention is being paid to the relationship between urbanization and mental health, especially depression. However, in countries with rapid urbanization, few empirical studies exist on the relationship between urbanization and adolescent depression.



METHODS: Nationally representative survey data from the China Family Panel Studies in 2012, 2016 and 2018 were used. Data of 1,588 adolescents were obtained from 25 provinces. Depression was measured using the Center for Epidemiology Studies of Depression 20-item score. The urbanization rate was obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics of China. The generalized estimating equation was used to estimate the statistical relationship.



RESULTS: The participants' mean age at baseline was 15 years, and 51.2% (813/1,588) of participants were male. After adjusting for all covariates (gender, age, ethnicity, level of education, marital status, urban/rural areas, body mass index, self-rated health, academic pressure, smoking, drinking and exercise), the rate of urbanization was monotonically and negatively associated with adolescent depression (odds ratio 0.34, 95% CI [0.14-0.79]). Compared with female adolescents, male adolescents had a lower risk of depression (odds ratio 0.80, 95% CI [0.67-0.97]).



CONCLUSION: In the context of China, urbanization has a positive effect on the mental health of adolescents. Female adolescents are more likely to experience depression than male adolescents.

