Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) (®) is used to triage 9-1-1 calls according to acuity, with certain coding receiving telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation (T-CPR) for suspected out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). However, this may be challenging for those with drug poisoning emergencies, who may resemble OHCA. We sought to examine the performance of the system to correctly identify cases requiring T-CPR, specifically at overdose prevention services (OPS).



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included patients attended by the provincial emergency medical system (EMS) (May 1(st) 2019 - January 31(st) 2023). We calculated the diagnostic performance of MPDS (®) assessment of whether the case required T-CPR instructions against the gold standard of whether the patient was found pulseless on EMS clinician arrival. We compared performance among subgroups, specifically OPS vs. other locations and drug poisoning-classified cases vs. other case classifications.



RESULTS: Comparing OPS to other locations, the sensitivity of MPDS (®) was similar (66.7% vs. 62.4%, p = 0.4), with lower specificity (87.3% vs. 98.1%, p < 0.01) and positive predictive value (0.3% vs. 35.7%, p < 0.01) and higher negative predictive value (99.9% vs. 99.4%, p < 0.01). The negative likelihood ratio of MPDS (®) was 0.381 at OPS locations, compared with 0.383 at other locations, while the positive likelihood ratio was 5.24, compared with 32.36. In patients with drug poisoning emergencies, compared with other 9-1-1 events, MPDS (®) had higher sensitivity (83.6% vs. 60.6%, p < 0.01) but lower specificity (77.6% vs. 98.9%, p < 0.01) and positive predictive value (10.5% vs. 48.5%, p < 0.01), and similar negative predictive value (99.3% vs. 99.4%, p = 0.03). The negative likelihood ratio of MPDS ® was 0.212 in drug poisoning emergencies compared with 0.398 for all other presentations, and the positive likelihood ratio was 3.73 compared with 57.88.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The ability of MPDS (®) to correctly identify patients needing telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation instructions differed between OPS settings and other locations, frequently recommending T-CPR for patients not suffering OHCA at an OPS. Different strategies developed in collaboration with people who use substances are required to better tailor dispatch instructions prior to EMS arrival to avoid delays in life-saving interventions.

