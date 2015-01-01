|
Lind A, Mason SM, Brady SS. Prev. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38408647
INTRODUCTION: Firearms are now the number one killer of children and adolescents in the United States. Firearm homicides among Black male youth are the driver of this increase. Prevention requires a multi-faceted life course approach. Academic achievement has been identified as a protective factor. Early childhood education, which is linked to later achievement, is thus an intervention area of interest. Conceptualizing the potential links between early childhood education and reduced risk for youth firearm homicide is important for guiding policy advocacy and informing future research.
Language: en
Anti-racist policy; Early childhood education; Family supportive policies; Firearm deaths; Homicide; Systemic racism; Youth mortality