Abstract

Several recent studies have indicated a strong relationship between extensive wildfires in Siberia and synoptic-scale weather processes. In this study, we used the concept of fire spread events to investigate the relationships between synoptic and surface-level weather conditions and extensive wildfires in Siberia during 2001-2022 using the MODIS and ERA5 reanalysis products. We analyzed the spatio-temporal features and seasonality of fire spread events in the region and found that most of them occurred in the central part of Eastern Siberia (ES) during the summer months, following the wildfire season in the region. A significant positive trend in the annual count of fire spread events was found in ES, coinciding with non-significant negative trends in cloud cover and precipitation and non-significant positive trends in air temperature and the fire weather index.



RESULTS show that in the ES region, which accounts for 46 % of the total number of considered events, the main driver of fire spread events is the formation of a positive geopotential height anomaly, which, based on the pattern of the meridional wind component, indicates the presence of an anticyclone above the area of fire spread events. The presence of a high-pressure zone causes a decrease in cloud cover over regions with fires, leading to increases in the amount of incoming solar radiation and surface air temperature and a decrease in precipitation. These conditions contribute to the drying of fuel and an increase in the overall fire hazard level, which in turn leads to an intensification of the combustion process, as evidenced by an increase in the radiative power of fires.

