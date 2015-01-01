|
Citation
Tomshin O, Solovyev V. Sci. Total Environ. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38408671
Abstract
Several recent studies have indicated a strong relationship between extensive wildfires in Siberia and synoptic-scale weather processes. In this study, we used the concept of fire spread events to investigate the relationships between synoptic and surface-level weather conditions and extensive wildfires in Siberia during 2001-2022 using the MODIS and ERA5 reanalysis products. We analyzed the spatio-temporal features and seasonality of fire spread events in the region and found that most of them occurred in the central part of Eastern Siberia (ES) during the summer months, following the wildfire season in the region. A significant positive trend in the annual count of fire spread events was found in ES, coinciding with non-significant negative trends in cloud cover and precipitation and non-significant positive trends in air temperature and the fire weather index.
Language: en
Keywords
ERA5; MODIS; Wildfires