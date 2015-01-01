SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salas-Ortiz A, Moreno-Serra R, Kreif N, Suhrcke M, Casas G. SSM Popul. Health 2024; 25: e101626.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssmph.2024.101626

PMID

38405166

PMCID

PMC10884503

Abstract

We investigated the causal impact of conflict-related violence on individual mental health and its potential pathways in Colombia. Using data from before and after the 2016 peace accord between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), we adopted a difference-in-differences empirical design combined with instrumental variables estimation. We also used formal mediation analysis to investigate a possible mediating role of alcohol consumption in the relationship between conflict exposure and mental health. Our results did not support the hypothesis that changes in exposure to conflict violence after the peace accord causally led to any changes in individual mental health. We were unable to identify a statistically significant mediating effect of alcohol consumption in the relationship between exposure to conflict violence and mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol consumption; Colombia; Conflict violence; Difference-in-Differences; IV; Mediation analysis; Mental health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print