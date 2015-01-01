Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The initial frontal NCAP tests in 1979 included lap-shoulder belted driver and right-front passenger and lap belted 6-year-old (yo) in the rear. The 35 mph barrier tests were reviewed and analyzed for the restraint performance of the front occupants and child in the rear.



METHODS: The initial 100 crash tests (#1-#100) in the NHTSA database were searched for frontal barrier impacts. Fifteen tests met the criteria. There were three tests with the 1980 Chevrolet Citation at 35, 40 and 48 mph. There were 12 other tests with different passenger vehicles at 35 mph into the rigid barrier. The tests included a lap-shoulder belted Hybrid II (Part 572) dummy in the driver and right-front passenger seat and a lap belted 6 yo child dummy (Alderson VIP 6 C) in the center or right rear seat. Vehicle dynamics and occupant kinematics were analyzed, and dummy responses were compared.



RESULTS: Vehicle deformation was progressive with impact speed for the Citation tests, leading NHTSA to settle on a 35 mph NCAP speed. The thirteen 35 mph NCAP tests had an average driver HIC of 1099 ± 381 (95th CI 207) and 3 ms chest acceleration of 55.7 ± 16.1 g (95th CI 8.8) with 7 of 13 vehicles failing FMVSS 208 injury criteria. The average right-front passenger HIC was 1179 ± 555 (95th CI 302) and 3 ms chest acceleration was 47.2 ± 14.6 g (95th CI 7.9) with 7 of 13 failing injury criteria. Only four tests (30.8%) passed driver and right-front passenger injury criteria.The responses in the rear seat were significantly worse. The average HIC was 2711 ± 1111 (95th CI 604) and 3 ms chest acceleration was 62.8 ± 10.6 g (95th CI 5.8). The films showed the child's upper body moved forward and rotated downward around the lap belt resulting in severe head impacts on the front seatback, floor, dummy legs or interior. All vehicles failed injury criteria by large margins. Submarining the lap belt was noted in 6 tests. HIC for the rear child was 2.47-times greater than the driver (t = 4.72, p < 0.001) and 2.30-times greater than the right-front passenger (t = 3.64, p < 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: In the 1979 NCAP tests, the child dummy experienced inadequate restraint by the lap belt in the rear seat. The child jackknifed around the lap belt, often submarined, with a severe head impact. No publication of the results has been found. NHTSA did not advise the public of the extremely poor restraint performance, even during the public discussions on the 1986 NTSB recommendation that U.S. vehicle manufacturers install lap-shoulder belts in rear outboard seats. None of the subsequent NCAP tests included a child or adult in the rear until nearly 25 years later.

Language: en