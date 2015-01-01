Abstract

A death resulting from the accidental discharge of a firearm represents a rare but oftentimes preventable tragedy. Such deaths may occur in a variety of settings. One such setting involves the discharge of a loaded firearm, which occurs when it is accidentally dropped, thrown, or falls to the ground. We report on 3 cases in which a loaded firearm discharged when it was dropped, resulting in the deaths of 3 individuals. In 2 cases, the person carrying the dropped firearm was killed, whereas in the third case, a child standing near the person who dropped the weapon was killed. We discuss the risk factors involved in these tragic incidents and present preventive strategies.

