Sri Lanka has faced two major catastrophes in recent history: the civil war (1983-2009) and the tsunami (2004). Furthermore, there is a continuously changing socioeconomic situation which is becoming ever more challenging. Nearly a quarter of the Sri Lankan population is a youth or adolescent, and this age group is particularly vulnerable to adversity. Over the past decade Sri Lanka has acknowledged the need to support these young people and embarked on developing adolescent mental health services, but they require further expansion. This article provides a critical review of the state of current adolescent mental health services in our country and makes suggestions for improvement.


