Abstract

BACKGROUND: A recent study conducted at our tertiary hospital emergency department (ED) reviewed ED consultations and found that adolescents aged 16-18 years present significantly more often for trauma and psychiatric problems than adults over 18 years. Accidental injuries are one of the greatest health risks for children and adolescents. In view of the increased vulnerability of the adolescent population, this study aimed to further analyse trauma-related presentations in adolescents.



METHODS: We conducted a single-centre, retrospective, cross-sectional study of all adolescent trauma patients aged 16 to 18 years presenting to the adult ED at the University Hospital (Inselspital) in Bern, Switzerland, from January 2013 to July 2017. We analysed presentation data as well as inpatient treatment and cost-related data. Data of female and male patients were compared by univariable analysis. A comparison group was formed consisting of 200 randomly chosen patients aged 19-25 years old with the same presentation characteristics. Predictive factors for surgical treatment were obtained by multivariable analysis.



RESULTS: The study population included a total of 1,626 adolescent patients aged 16-18 years. The predominant causes for ED presentation were consistent within case and comparison groups for sex and age and were sports accidents, falls and violence. Male patients were more likely to need surgical treatment (OR 1.8 [95% CI: 1.2-2.5], p = 0.001) and consequently inpatient treatment (OR 1.5 [95% CI: 1.1-2.1], p = 0.01), associated with higher costs (median 792 Swiss francs [IQR: 491-1,598]). Other independent risk factors for surgical treatment were violence-related visits (OR 2.1 [95% CI: 1.3-3.5, p = 0.004]) and trauma to the upper extremities (OR 2.02 [95% CI: 1.5-2.8], p < 0.001). Night shift (OR 0.56 [95% CI: 0.37-0.86], 0.008) and walk-in consultations (OR 0.3 [95% CI: 0.2; 0.4, < 0.001] were preventive factors for surgical treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Male adolescents account for the majority of emergency visits and appear to be at higher risk for accidents as well as for surgical treatment and/or inpatient admission due to sports accidents or injuries from violence. We suggest that further preventive measures and recommendations should be implemented and that these should focus on sport activities and injuries from violence.

