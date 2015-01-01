Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) screening in healthcare settings is emerging as one of the tangible responses to address the consistent evidence linking ACEs with health. Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) began ACEs screening in pediatric primary care in 2018 and has developed screening and referral processes based on continued feedback from stakeholders as well as data driven assessment.



OBJECTIVE: We give an overview of the state of ACEs screening in pediatric healthcare settings, challenges facing pediatric providers, and suggestions to address them. We then describe the development of our ACEs screening and referral process within KPSC as an example of how a large healthcare system has implemented and adapted ACEs screening from pilot testing, to phased expansion, to complete implementation. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children aged 2-18 years old who were members of KPSC 2018-2023.



RESULTS: We present data on the tailored screening and referral workflows we have developed, rates of positive screens and referrals, and how the initiation of ACEs screening may affect the rates of visit to behavioral health as a treatment option. We also integrate qualitative data to demonstrate the perspective of parents, with the goal of understanding what might help or hinder receipt of behavioral health treatment after ACEs screening.



CONCLUSIONS: We close with future directions for ACEs screening in healthcare settings and considerations for pediatric healthcare providers who may want to begin ACEs screening or adapt their screening and referral processes.

