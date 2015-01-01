Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ammonia solution (ammonium hydroxide) is used to convert cocaine hydrochloride to freebase cocaine. Due to its causticity, unintentional exposure to ammonia in a substance use context can result in injury. The objective of this study was to describe the characteristics of unintentional oral and buccal ammonia solution exposure in a substance use context.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted using the French poison centres database over a 10-year period (2009-2018).



RESULTS: A total of 1,546 files were extracted, and 263 substance users were included. There was a significant increase in the number of these exposures between 2009 and 2018. Unintentional ingestion of ammonia solution was linked to product decanting in 89 per cent of cases. Substance use prior to the exposure and a festive context, such as free parties or teknivals, were identified in 25 per cent and 21 per cent of cases, respectively. Patients received a hospital examination in 87 per cent of cases. The severity of intoxication in substance users was graded as moderate (33 per cent) or severe (15 per cent) using the Poisoning Severity Score.



DISCUSSION: The increased number of ammonia solution cases reported was consistent with an increase in the number of crack users in Europe in the same period. Ammonia solution exposure can suggest the possibility of substance use disorders. In such cases, patients can be referred to receive appropriate treatment and support. This study had some limitations, such as the lack of available information due to the retrospective nature of the study and the non-standardized questions asked by the poison centre during the medical phone interviews.



CONCLUSION: Oral and buccal ammonia solution exposure in known substance users in France increased between 2009 and 2018. These users were mostly young men. A festive context and decanting were frequent. Patients were mainly referred to emergency departments to receive clinical examination and care. The potential severity of oral or buccal ammonia solution exposure in substance users requires increased vigilance among all healthcare professionals involved in the management of these intoxication cases.

