Abstract

Exposure to traumatic stress is common among children. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating chronic mental disorder that can develop following exposure to a traumatic event. Psychopharmacological research in pediatric PTSD is limited. There is some evidence supporting the use of alpha-2 (α(2)) agonists for symptoms associated with PTSD. This systematic review identified published studies evaluating the effectiveness of α(2) agonists in treating PTSD symptoms in children and adolescents. We conducted an extensive literature search on PubMed, MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane Collaboration, and PsycINFO databases for published articles that evaluated the use of α(2 )agonists (clonidine and guanfacine) for treating symptoms of PTSD in children and adolescents. The study protocol was registered in Prospero (ID: CRD42021273692) and followed the PRISMA guidelines. A total of 10 published articles about clonidine or guanfacine use in PTSD in children and adolescents were identified. Studies found clonidine effective in reducing PTSD symptoms; however, the effects were variable. Clonidine and guanfacine showed effectiveness in treating nightmares, hyperarousal, aggression, and sleep disturbances and reducing re-experiencing, avoidant, and hyperarousal symptom clusters. No randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials were found during the literature search. α(2) agonists' effectiveness in treating symptoms associated with PTSD in children and adolescents is preliminary. Future placebo-controlled trials are needed to assess the efficacy and safety of α(2) agonists.

Language: en