Citation
Rodrigues JFR, Rodrigues LP, Filho GGMA. Curr. Alzheimer Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38409712
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide has been described in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Some promising medications for treating Alzheimer's disease have had their studies suspended because they increase the risk of suicide. Understanding the correlations between suicide and Alzheimer's disease is essential in an aging world.
Language: en
Keywords
Alzheimer's disease; integrative; old people; psychiatry; review; suicide