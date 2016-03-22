|
Muysewinkel E, Vesentini L, Van Deynse H, Vanclooster S, Bilsen J, Van Overmeire R. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1353130.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Terrorist attacks can cause severe long-term mental health issues that need treatment. However, in the case of emergency responders, research is often vague on the type of stressors that emergency responders encounter. For example, in addition to the threat that they work under, studies have shown that ill-preparation adds to the stress experienced by emergency responders. However, few studies have looked into the experience of emergency responders. In this study, we looked at the experience of emergency responders during the 22 March 2016 terrorist attacks in Belgium.
debriefings; emergency responders; mental health; stressors; terrorism