Abstract

Korsakoff syndrome (KS) is a neurocognitive disorder most often developed secondary to untreated Wernicke's encephalopathy in the setting of alcohol use. Patients with KS display notable memory deficits (such as anterograde amnesia and semantic memory dysfunction), confabulation, and impairment in executive functioning. Like other neurocognitive disorders, patients with KS can also exhibit behavioral symptoms including poor impulse control, agitation, and aggression. Literature in management of...

