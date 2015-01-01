Abstract

Vulnerable Road users (VRUs) often suffer multiple fatal head injury types simultaneously in road accidents. In this study, a head-weighted injury criterion (HWIC(4)) was proposed for assessing the risk of head AIS 4+ injuries considering multiple injury types. Firstly, the kinematic characteristics of VRUs in the 50 in-depth accidents were reconstructed by using multi-body system models, and head injuries were reconstructed using eight head kinematic-based injury criteria and eight brain tissue injury criteria via the THUMS (Ver. 4.0.2) head finite element model. The predictive capability of each injury criterion to predict head AIS 4+ injuries was assessed and four better predictors (HIC(15), angular acceleration, coup pressure, and maximum principal strain) were selected. The different head injury types and the weighting parameters for each injury type were taken into account in the development of HWIC4. Finally, the effectiveness and evaluation of HWIC(4) for head AIS 4+ injury was validated based on the area under of receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) curve and reconstruction results from 10 additional selected accident cases. The results showed that HWIC(4) has a good predictive capability for head AIS 4+ injuries with an AUROC of 0.983, which means that HWIC(4) is superior and more reliable than a single head injury criterion. This knowledge further improves the capability of head injury criteria to predict head AIS 4+ injuries.

Language: en