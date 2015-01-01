|
Schauer SG, Fisher AD, April MD. J. Spec. Oper. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Breakaway Media)
38412526
BACKGROUND: The U.S. Military needs fast-acting, non-opioid solutions for battlefield pain. The U.S. Military recently used morphine auto-injectors, which are now unavailable. Off-label ketamine and oral transmucosal fentanyl citrate use introduces challenges and is therefore uncommon among conventional forces. Sublingual suftentanil is the only recent pain medication acquired to fill this gap. Conversely, methoxyflurane delivered by a handheld inhaler is promising, fast-acting, and available to some partner forces. We describe methoxyflurane use reported in the Department of Defense Trauma Registry (DODTR).
analgesia; combat; methoxy flurane; military; pain; penthrox; trauma