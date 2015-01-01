|
Hassouneh A, Tambyraja AL. New Engl. J. Med. 2024; 390(9): e867.
(Copyright © 2024, Massachusetts Medical Society)
38416441
To the Editor: The review by Gorelick (Dec. 14 issue)1 regarding cannabis-related disorders highlights many of the toxic sequelae associated with the misuse of this substance. In addition, cannabis use may cause a distinct inflammatory arteritis affecting the small and medium-sized peripheral arteries in a clinical pattern similar to that seen in tobacco-associated thromboangiitis obliterans.2 More commonly, cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of premature atherosclerotic peripheral vascular disease.3 Distinguishing between these two cannabis-related arteriopathies is clinically challenging, and considerable overlap is most likely. The proposed mechanisms of cannabis-related arteriopathy are underpinned by arteritis, vasospasm, and platelet aggregation. . . .
*Marijuana Abuse/complications; Humans