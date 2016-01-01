Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Infants presenting to pediatric emergency departments (EDs) after a choking episode, cyanotic event, or irregular breathing pattern are often diagnosed with a brief, resolved, unexplained event (BRUE). Social determinants of health may affect these patients; therefore, we aimed to define population demographics and determine significant demographic predictors between 2 cohorts-infants presenting with BRUE, and those admitted to the intensive care unit.



METHODS: Using data from the Pediatric Health Information System (Children's Hospital Association, Washington, DC, Lenexa, KS), this multicenter, retrospective study included children aged 0-1 year from 52 hospitals who presented with an International Classification of Diseases-10 coded primary diagnosis for BRUE/apparent life-threatening event (ALTE) between January 1, 2016, and June 30, 2021. Cohort 1 patients presented to the ED with BRUE; cohort 2 patients were admitted from the ED for BRUE. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression were performed for both cohorts to discover possible demographic predictors.



RESULTS: Overall, 24,027 patients were evaluated. Patient sex did not affect admission rates (odds ratio [OR] = 1.034; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.982-1.089; P = 0.2051). Black race (OR = 1.252; 95% CI, 1.177-1.332; P < 0.0001) and Medicaid insurance (OR = 1.126; 95% CI, 1.065-1.19; P < 0.0001) were significantly associated with an increased risk of admission. "Other" race (OR = 0.837; 95% CI, 0.777-0.902; P < 0.0001) and commercial insurance were significantly associated with a greater likelihood of discharge (OR = 0.888; 95% CI, 0.84-0.939; P < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Black race and Medicaid insurance predicted admission in this patient population, but demographics did not play a role in intensive care unit admission overall. Social determinants of health and demographics therefore appeared to play a role in admission for patients presenting to the ED. Future research could evaluate the effect of focused interventions, such as providing additional resources to socially at-risk families through community outreach, on admission rates of patients with these specific at-risk demographics.

