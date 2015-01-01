Abstract

The outcrop fire area in Rujigou Coal Mine in Ningxia, China has been burning continuously for over 100 years. This not only results in wastage of resources but also poses significant damage to the ecological environment. Previous research on open fire detection has mainly focused on coalfield fire areas, using single method such as infrared remote sensing or surface temperature measurement, magnetic method, electrical method, radon measurement and mercurimetry. However, the outcrop fire area has migrated to deeper parts over the years, conventional single fire zone detection methods are not capable of accurately detecting the extent of the fire zone, inversion interpretation is faced with the problem of many solutions. In fire management, current research focuses on the development of new materials, such as fly ash gel, sodium silicate gel, etc., However, it is often difficult to quickly extinguish outcrop fire areas with a single technique. Considering this status quo, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infrared thermal imaging was employed to initially detect the scope of the outcrop fire area, and then both the spontaneous potential and directional drilling methods were adopted for further scope detection in pursuit of more accurate results. In addition, an applicable fire prevention and extinguishing system was constructed, in which three-phase foam was injected for the purpose of absorbing heat and cooling. Furthermore, the composite colloid was used to plug air leakage channels, and loess was backfilled to avoid re-combustion. The comprehensive detection and control technologies proposed in this study can be applied to eliminating the outcrop fire area and protecting the environment. This study can provide guidance and reference for the treatment of other outcrop fire areas.

