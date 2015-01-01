Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a highly prevalent maladaptive behavior, often used to cope with intense negative affect. Rumination is an emotion regulation strategy that leads to fixation on and exacerbation of (typically) negative affective states. However, studies examining the relationship between rumination and NSSI have yielded mixed results, showing high degrees of heterogeneity.



METHODS: The present study conducted meta-analyses (k = 50) of the association between overall rumination and NSSI, and independent meta-analyses for each of four subtypes of rumination (general, depressive, brooding, reflection rumination). Potential moderators that may influence the magnitude of these relationships were also examined.



RESULTS: A small-to-moderate positive association between rumination and NSSI was found independent of rumination subtype. Moderating effects included NSSI outcome measure and study design for overall rumination and general rumination, respectively. Race was found to moderate the relationships between both brooding and depressive rumination and NSSI, though in inverse directions. An analysis of effect heterogeneity across studies suggested that undetected moderators may be present.



CONCLUSION: Results of this study support the relationships between rumination subtypes and NSSI and identify factors that may impact these relationships. Continued research is needed to understand this association, particularly in more varied subtypes of rumination and cognitive-affective moderators.

